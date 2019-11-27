Home

McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
Alicja Maria Mazurek

Alicja Maria Mazurek Obituary
Dr. Alicja Maria Mazurek, 89, of Libertyville, formerly of Lincolnshire and Lincolnwood passed away November 26, 2019. Alicja is survived by her loving children Andrew (Dr. Wanda) Mazurek and Dr. Elizabeth (Peter) Sterna; her adoring grandchildren Alissa (Jordan), Caroline, Susan, Jackie and Peter and many relatives and friends in the US and Poland. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jan and sister Dr. Aldona (the late Dr. Benjamin) Horbal. Alicja practiced Dentistry serving the Polish community on the NW side of Chicago.

Funeral Mass 10:00 am November 30th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave, Libertyville. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.

Visitation for Alicja will be from 4:00 – 7:00pm Friday November 29th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/ would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
