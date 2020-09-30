Aliki Poulakidas

Aliki Elise Poulakidas (nee Anagnos), 80, peacefully passed away September 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas "Tom"; loving mother of Marina (Michael) Morelli and Cynthia (Corey) Tobin; cherished grandmother of Thomas and Theodora Tobin and Harry and Penelope Morelli; devoted daughter of the late William and Marianthe Anagnos; dear sister of Maria and the late Basil (Tina) Anagnos; loving aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend of many.
Aliki was a vibrant, beautiful spirit who brought joy into every room she entered. She was an insightful conversationalist, and provided prophetic advice that guided family members through generations. As one teacher once highlighted, "Aliki is an expert in human relations". She had a deep passion for mythology, Greek, Roman, and European history, and was an accomplished classical pianist.
Upon graduating as valedictorian from Amundsen High School, Aliki earned her undergraduate degree in History from Northwestern University and a Master's Degree in Education from Loyola University Chicago. She taught elementary school before marrying Tom upon his return from Vietnam. Together, they built a loving family that valued spending time with extended relatives and friends.
In addition to being a loyal member of Sts. Peter and Paul and Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox churches, she was an active member of the Philoptochos Society at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago.
After growing up in Chicago and raising her family in Northbrook, Tom and Aliki moved to Lake Forest. Throughout her life, she enjoyed summers in Green Lake, WI, where she spent many special weekends with her grandchildren in her later years. After 51 years of a loving marriage, she is now reunited with Tom, who passed away in May.
The funeral and interment services will be private and limited to her daughters' families. They look forward to a memorial celebration for both Aliki and Tom once Covid restrictions are fully lifted. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Friday, October 2nd, starting at 10:25 a.m. CDT on the website of Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church (https://www.ascensiongoc.com/
), and the graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery via a Facebook stream (https://www.facebook.com/jgadinamis/
). For those inclined, memorial tributes may be made in Aliki's memory to Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church.