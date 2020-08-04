1/1
Allan A. Havlicek
Allan A. Havlicek, 72, of Bridgman, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Friends may also visit with the family on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3PM until 7PM at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, 5088 S. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:30AM, at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago, IL. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Parkinson Support Group, 4025 Health Park Ln., St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.Allan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cherisse Havlicek of Bridgman; his son Arthur (Gabriella Reihanian) Havlicek of St. Joseph, daughter Alisse Havlicek of Grand Rapids; and cousin Wayne Lacny of Bridgman. Allan has now joined his beloved parents in Heaven, who preceded him in death.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
AUG
7
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Zarzycki Family
