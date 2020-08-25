Dr. Allan D. Nelson.
Beloved father of Michael (Clara) Nelson and Rachel Olivia Nelson (Mark) White.
Cherished grandfather of Emily, Hannah, Kimberly, Katherine and Kiara.
Dear brother of Dr. Robert J. Nelson, Leonard A. (Tina) Nelson and the late Sandra N. Weinberg.
Adored son of the late Myron and Sydelle Nelson.
Dr. Nelson had a successful psychoanalysis practice for 54 years. He was an avid Native American art collector and enthusiast and had a life-long love of traveling, adventure, hiking and exploring. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the chapel service and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd, Denver, CO 80221, www.collegefund.org
To attend the funeral live stream Thursday at 10:30 AM, please visit our website.
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com