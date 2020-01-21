|
|
Allan L. Swartzberg, 77, a Santa Fe, New Mexico real estate and financial investor, art collector, philanthropist and civic activist, died on January 15, 2020 of complications due to pneumonia. Allan was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, but fell in love with Santa Fe in 1965 while attending St. John's College and decided to call Santa Fe home for the balance of his life. He quickly immersed himself in the Santa Fe community and gave generously of his time and resources to support local activities and causes over the years. Allan also remained active and supportive of his native Chicago community throughout his life. He had a deep passion for the arts, particularly photography, and curated an impressive and extensive collection of unique pieces over several decades. Allan, and his late wife Mary, who passed away in 2011, were instrumental in helping found the Marion Art Center complex at the College of Santa Fe which later became the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. Allan was dedicated to supporting the Santa Fe chapter of Cocaine Anonymous. His generosity of spirit helped many and he was very proud of this work.
Allan is survived by his son Josh Swartzberg, his daughter-in-law Regina Rodriguez Perez, and their son Rafael Castellano Rodriguez, of Granada, Spain. He is also survived by his sister Lois Zoller, and husband James Mills, of Chicago, Illinois; his nephews Danny Zoller, and wife Amy, of Beverly Hills, California; and Michael Zoller and wife Marcy, of Chicago, Illinois. Allan's first wife and Josh's mother, Susan Swartzberg, still resides in Santa Fe. Allan was loved and supported by many friends, including Phyllis Houghton, Elsa Kendall, Carol Conlin, Karen Williamson, Anita Iovino, René Barrington, Amber Byars, Tony Masters, Mark Masters, Teo Biele, Jerry Shere, Michael Hurlocker, and Dennis and Debbie Larkins.
A private funeral ceremony was held at Temple Beth Shalom. A memorial service celebrating Allan's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Allan would have appreciated that donations be made to any of the following organizations: The Jewish Federal of Metropolitan Chicago, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, Temple Beth Shalom, 205 E. Barcelona Rd., Santa Fe, NM 87505 or The Friendship Club, 1316 Apache Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87505.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020