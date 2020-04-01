Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Allan R. Steinberg

Allan R. Steinberg
Allan R. Steinberg, 89; a devoted family man, attorney and friend. His favorite role was as husband to his wife Jill of 60 years; he was a loving father to his daughters, Lisa (Eddie) Yastrow and Jodi Steinberg; adored Papa of Jackie, Robbie, Alex (Ilysa) and Maggie and great-grandfather of Avery. He attended U of I at the age of 16 and then graduated Northwestern Law School in 1954. Allan enjoyed a successful legal career for over 60 years. He served as Chairman of the Board of Forkosh Memorial Hospital and as a Trustee of Highland Park Hospital and currently served as President of the FMH Foundation. Allan had been active in numerous professional and community organizations. He was a talented piano player and a skilled athlete. He was an active and beloved member of Bryn Mawr, Northmoor and Tamarisk Country Clubs. Allan was loved by all and will be dearly missed by all. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 1, 2020
