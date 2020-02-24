|
Allan Ray Molsbee died Feb 8. Service Feb 29, 2pm, Molsbee Chapel, Nocona, TX. Born Mar 14, 44 in Nocona TX, to Charles and Grace Molsbee. Finished HS with 12 years perfect attendance. Married to Dowleen for 54 years. He was an introspective man of integrity, honesty, and generosity, who provided a good life for his family. CEO/Sr Executive roles at Southland Paint, HMK, Sheffield Steel, Intl. Business Interiors, Dillon Transport, Officite & Bilz USA. Remembered with great love by his wife and by his children, who learned the value of hard work and tenacity by watching his example. Loved animals, country music, golf, documentaries, ribeyes, murder mysteries, and a good single malt. He never forgot where he came from, and he will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by brother Kenneth, son Justin; survived by wife Dowleen; children Staley and Brooke (Weatherford); grandchildren Ashleigh Pembroke, Garrett Molsbee, Emily Molsbee, Dylan Pembroke, Sarah Gorostiega, Collin Molsbee, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2020