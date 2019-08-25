Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Arlington Heights, IL
Allan Schwab Obituary
Allan Schwab. Beloved husband of the late Gail Schwab nee Grafman. Loving father of Jeffrey Schwab and Lisa (Gary) Malkin. Cherished grandfather of Bryan, Michael, Matthew, Brandon, Abbie, and Becca. Dear brother of the late Emily (the late Allen) Wilsey. Graveside service Monday, 1PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Info at Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
