Allan W. Karlove

Allan W. Karlove Obituary
Allan W. Karlove, 91, of Glenview, IL and formerly of Niles, IL, was called home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Devoted and beloved husband of Romana Karlove (nee Vebra), loving father of Rita (Al) Masini and Gregory Karlove (Bettina Bertrand), cherished grandfather of Mark Masini, Paul Masini, Monica Masini, Nicole Karlove, and Alexander Karlove. A Korean War Veteran, Allan served active duty in the Navy while stationed in Hawaii and continued to serve in the Navy Reserve at Glenview Naval Air Station for an additional 40 years. Allan was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana where he met the love and light of his life, Romana, of 61 years. Allan's focus on family and country were of utmost importance. He was an avid golfer and traveler. He generously shared his time, talent, and resources with those he loved. Internment at Rosehill Cemetery will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
