Allen B. Horowitz, age 91. Beloved husband for 67 years of Claire, nee Rubin; cherished father of William "Bill" (Marianne "Mimi") Horowitz and Helene (Joel) Boyer; loving grandfather of Julie (Matthew) Brash, Dana (Evan) Birnbaum, Michael (Yocheved) Boyer, Jenna Boyer and Brett Horowitz and great-grandchildren Bracha, Tzvi, Dylan, Jack and Reese; dear brother of the late Harold (Elsie) and the late Lawrence "Larry" (survived by Norene) Horowitz; special thanks to caregivers Ron and Walter. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Allen's webpage on

www.mitzvahfunerals.com Monday April 20th at 10 AM live, or any-time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824 Contributions in Allen's name to the or North Suburban Special Recreation Association www.NSSRA.org would be appreciated
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
