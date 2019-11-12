|
Allen D. Bagdade, 83, passed on November 10, 2019. Son of the late Michael and Lillian Bagdade. Allen graduated from University of Michigan Dental School and served his country as Captain in the US Army, 766th Medical Detachment, 7th Army stationed in Germany. Allen settled in Chicago with his wife, Susan Ingber Bagdade and completed his Masters degree in pediatric dentistry from Northwestern University and began his 46 year pediatric dental partnership with Dr. Burton Turek. Al and Susan pursued their love of antiques, which led them to form their own business, the "Country Peasants". They wrote seven books together on antiques, as well as Answers On Antiques, a syndicated column along with hundreds of articles for various antiques trade papers and magazines. They served as appraisers on HGTV's The Appraisal Fair. Al and Susan became leading authorities on the French pottery known as Quimper. Susan passed away in 2003 after 41 years of marriage, and in 2009, Al married his second wife, Susan Klein Bagdade. After a long career as a pediatric dentist, Sue and he enjoyed a life of travel, antique shows and flea markets. Al is remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, employer, partner and friend, as well as an avid fisherman, lover of fine food and wine, and follower of the Chicago White Sox, Michigan Wolverines and his beloved Northwestern Wildcats. He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan Klein Bagdade; his brother Chuck (Gail) Bagdade; his children Dave (Linda) Bagdade, Felicia (Bill) Clements; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Graveside service Thurs, Nov. 14, 12:00 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the School of the Art Institute, Susan D. and Allen D. Bagdade Scholarship for Ceramics or the American Brain Tumor Association, in the name of Susan D. Bagdade. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
