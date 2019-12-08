|
|
Allen Eager, of Rancho Mirage, CA, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on December 4, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Slutsky), children Wendy and Jon, grandchildren Laura and Daniel, sister-in-law Doris, nieces and nephews Sherie Charlesworth (Mark), Mark Tavill (Patty), Greg Tavill (Joyce), Robb Tavill (Gail), and many grand, and great grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Lottie (Weinstein) and William, his brother Harvey, and his sister-in-law Adelle Tavill (Slutsky) and brother-in-law Edward Tavill.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Eager Family Brain Tumor Research Fund at UCLA. Donations may be directed to the UCLA Foundation, Attn: Samantha Lang, Wasserman Building, 300 Stein Plaza, Suite 560, Los Angeles, CA 90095-6901 (310-351-9806). Please note that your gift is in memory of Allen Eager.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019