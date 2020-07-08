1/1
Allen Howard Meyer
Allen Howard Meyer, age 94, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 in Chicago. A true family patriarch, Allen was the loving husband for 68 years of Suzanne, née Novak; father of Lynn (Peter) Gutzmer, Chuck (Carla) Meyer, Nancy (Robert Knight) Meyer, and the late James Meyer; grandfather of Steven (Leslie Bubel) Gutzmer, Danielle Meyer, Andrew Gutzmer, and Jonathan Meyer. Great-grandfather of Samuel Gutzmer. Son of the late Nathan and Bess, née Rubenstein, Meyer. Brother of the late June Becker. Cousin, uncle and friend of many. A life-long Chicagoan, Allen attended Nettelhorst School and Senn High School. He graduated from Harvard University and Northwestern University Law School. Served in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Service as a Lieutenant from 1945-47 during the post-WWII occupation of Japan. Practiced law in Chicago from 1951-2014. Longtime member and past board member of Temple Sholom of Chicago. He served in leadership positions with the American Legion Post No. 1183 (Chicago Nisei Post) and fought for justice for Japanese Americans, and received the Congressional Gold Medal. Innumerable hobbies included coin and stamp collecting, cartography, genealogy, and horse racing, and he was a voracious reader. A wonderful role model for all those whose lives he touched. Donations may be made to Temple Sholom of Chicago or The Selfhelp Home Chicago. A private graveside service will be held. For Zoom video access, contact a member of the family or Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 7, 2020
One of Allen's many roles was that of careful and clear-eyed family historian, our go-to guy for everything Eller. I think I speak for all of us when I say that there was no such thing as a "quick question" for Allen . . .his interest and enthusiasm was so genuine and his knowledge so formidable that you just had to settle down and enjoy the ride into all the byways and back roads of wherever your question led him.
I will miss his intelligence, his tolerant command of our often raucous family Sedars and his solid and loving presence in my life.
Jody Wilson
Family
