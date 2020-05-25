Allen Howard Rosenbaum, age 87. Beloved husband of Sandra Elaine Rosenbaum nee Klein. Loving father of Bonnie Lord and Brian (Elizabeth) Rosenbaum. Dear grandfather of Katie, Rachel and Josh. Cherished companion of Molly. The funeral will be Live Streamed on Tuesday at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to any charity benefiting cancer research. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 25, 2020.