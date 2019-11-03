|
|
Allen J. Feldman, 93, US Army Veteran WW II and retired CPD. Beloved husband of the late Jeanette. Loving father of Mary (Mort) Hart, Steven (Patricia DeNiro), Elizabeth (Sebastian) Rivera, Laura Feldman, Peter (Raul Segura), Paul (Jessica) and the late Allen, Jeffrey and Christopher. Devoted Grandfather of Lauren (Keith) Murphy, Elizabeth (Matthew) Ortolano, Mort Hart, Christina (Matthew) Hoffman, John, Regina & Grace Rivera, Marley & Michael Feldman, Vincent & Matthew Feldman. Dearest Great Grandfather of Gia, Abbie, Jack & Tess. Fond uncle of many. Family and friends will meet Friday, November 8th at St. Mary of the Woods Church 7033 N. Moselle Ave Chicago for a memorial visitation from 10:00 am until time of memorial mass at 11:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of Chicago or .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019