Allen Kushnir, 83, beloved husband and best friend of Judy, nee Mandel for almost 60 years; loving and devoted father of Pam (Dr. Marc) Kaplan, Steve (Alyse) Kushnir and Jill Kushnir LeVee (Rick LeVee); adored Papa of Andrew (Natalia) and Emily Kaplan, Matthew, Ben and Jessie Kushnir and Nicole LeVee; dear brother of the late Norman; caring uncle and treasured friend to many. Chapel service Thursday Sept. 5th, 10AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to chicagojewishdayschool.org or specialkidsfoundation.org. For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019