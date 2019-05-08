Home

Allen M. Stauffer Obituary
Allen M. Stauffer, beloved husband of the late Lucy nee Pritscher. Loving father of MaryJo Schreck, Allen "Marty", Michael (Holly), Patrick (Maureen) Stauffer, Ann (the late Vince) Shimenetto and Paul (Stacey) Stauffer, devoted grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 9.Dear brother of James F.(the late Nora) Stauffer. Visitation, Thursday, May 9 from 3 to 9pm at the John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase, Chicago, interment All Saints Cemetery.In lieu of flowers contributions to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge. Chicago,60660 appreciated, funeral info:(773)-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
