Allen Mitzenmacher, 84, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his immediate family. Adored son of the late Joseph and Esther Mitzenmacher (nee Fine). He had one sister, the late Sarvelle Lorsch. Allen was the beloved husband of Katherine Mitzenmacher (nee Photopulos). Together, Allen and Katherine raised their three children, Joseph Mitzenmacher (Stacy Saunders); Stephanie Mitzenmacher (John M. Lesniak); and Andrew Mitzenmacher (Lauren Niimi). Allen was the cherished Zaide (grandfather) of eight: Jacob, Nathan, and Sammy Mitzenmacher; Jana and Jeremiah Lesniak; and Eli, Ben, and Noah Mitzenmacher. Family meant everything to Allen, and his grandchildren were the light of his life, his pride and joy. A life-long Cubs fan, he proudly took each on their first visit to Wrigley Field. Allen was also the treasured uncle of Michael (Debbie) Lorsch; Steven (Dianne Sproule) Lorsch; Andrew (Linda) Lorsch; Andrea Variames; George Variames (Michael Peirolo); Maria Photopulos; Andrew (Christine) Photopulos; and Georgia (Peter) Szewczyk, a joyful great uncle to Daniel (Meg Kelleher) Lorsch; Jennifer (Matt) Trygar; David (Stephanie) Lorsch; and Jeffrey Lorsch. He was also proud to be a great-great uncle and was a dear cousin and valued friend to many. Allen received a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1955 and a law degree from the University of Illinois' Law School in 1958. He practiced law in Chicago and was a founding partner in the law firm of Grossman, Mitzenmacher, and Schecter. Allen was also a member of the Chicago Board of Trade, and later served as the Director of Administrative Hearings in the Office of the Secretary of State of Illinois under Jesse White until he retired in 2010. Allen enjoyed and appreciated each of these careers. His work provided opportunities for him to serve others and serve the public. Allen was committed to living a Jewish life and participated as a member of several synagogues over the course of his life, including Congregation Agudath Jacob in Skokie, Congregation B'Nai Torah in Highland Park, the Chicago Loop Synagogue, and most recently, North Suburban Synagogue Beth El in Highland Park. Allen will be best remembered for holding family above all else. He and Katherine were known for hosting big celebrations where everyone who walked in the door was considered family. Allen also enjoyed tinkering on the piano and guitar, skiing out in the western US, helping others to train dogs, learning aikido and tai chi with his children, and volunteering at the Heller Nature Center in Highland Park. In Allen's memory, the family asks that donations be made to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El or The Lisa Klitzky Foundation. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com. A memorial celebration of Allen's life will be planned at a time when all who loved him can come together.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.