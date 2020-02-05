|
|
Allen S. Liss, 76. Loving father of Wendi Liss and Brandon Liss and Brandon (Catherine) Hardy and Meghan (Matt) Roder. Beloved companion Pamela Hardy. Dear brother of Sandra (Peter) Foreman. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Fiona Hardy and Ryan and Henry Roder. Fond uncle and great-uncle to many. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, February 4, at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. Memorials to in Illinois, 55 West Upper Wacker Drive, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601 www.lungil.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020