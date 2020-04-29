Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Allen Svejcar
Allen W. Svejcar


1949 - 2020
Allen W. Svejcar of Westchester, age 70. Beloved husband of Linda, nee Fabry; loving father of Terri (Kristopher) Calhoun, Andrew (Teresa), Matthew (Ellen) and Kyle; proud grandfather of Ryan, Joshua, Camila, Emily, Layla and Cassidy; dear brother of John (Linda) ; dear cousin to Kenneth (Lorraine). Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020
