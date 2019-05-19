Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Wideburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Wideburg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen Wideburg Obituary
Allen Wideburg (1925 - 2019)Allen Wideburg, 94, died peacefully in his home. Beloved husband of Trudy Wideburg (nee Kramer), loving father of Charles (Jeanne) Wideburg and Barbara Wideburg. Cherished grandfather of Lauren (Steve) True, Eric (Melanie) Wideburg, Michael Wideburg, Chaplin (Catrina) Tarshis, Chelsea (Noah) Alsberg, Mason (Ellen) Kehs. Adored great grandfather of Addison True, Ava True, Amelia True, Liam Wideburg, Coen Wideburg, Tristan Tarshis, Rowan Tarshis, Griffin Alsberg, Quentin Alsberg, Theodore Kehs, Woodrow Kehs, Maximus Kehs. Burial (private) at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.