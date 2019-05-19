|
Allen Wideburg (1925 - 2019)Allen Wideburg, 94, died peacefully in his home. Beloved husband of Trudy Wideburg (nee Kramer), loving father of Charles (Jeanne) Wideburg and Barbara Wideburg. Cherished grandfather of Lauren (Steve) True, Eric (Melanie) Wideburg, Michael Wideburg, Chaplin (Catrina) Tarshis, Chelsea (Noah) Alsberg, Mason (Ellen) Kehs. Adored great grandfather of Addison True, Ava True, Amelia True, Liam Wideburg, Coen Wideburg, Tristan Tarshis, Rowan Tarshis, Griffin Alsberg, Quentin Alsberg, Theodore Kehs, Woodrow Kehs, Maximus Kehs. Burial (private) at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019