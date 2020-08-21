Allene Anderson Pitts, 74 of Tinley Park and Darien, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020.
Survived by her brother, Gary (Christine) Anderson, step-son and daughter-in-law Edward C. (Peggy White) Pitts III, granddaughters: Taylor Pitts and Ashley Couch, niece, Dawn Hildebrand; and many friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward C. Pitts in 2015. Sister, Corinne (T.R. "Bud") Hildebrand, parents: Eugene and Jean (nee Henke) Anderson. Allene retired as office manager for the Barrington Rep Group in 2018 and had previously retired from AT&T and Lucent. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, August 23rd from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. graveside at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, 6201 W. 167th St., Tinley Park for a Celebration of Life. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Darien or a local music program. To sign guestbook or for info visit heartlandmemorial.com
or call 708-444-2266.