Allison Lindsay Hagerdon, 31, passed away peacefully at home, Feb. 13, 2019, after a fierce battle with metatstatic breast cancer.She was born Sept. 15, 1987 in Park Ridge, IL. The daughter of Marlene and Marc Perlove.She received a Masters in education while teaching at Robert Healy Elementary in Chicago, IL. Due to her success in the classroom she was asked to be a teacher leader and teach other CPS teachers.Alli married her soulmate, Patrick Michael Hagerdon July 12,2014, and on Sept. 1, 2016, they welcomed daughter Adeline Sophia Hagerdon.During her journey Alli helped found Young Advocacy and Support (YAS), an organization designed to educate and support young women diagnosed with breast cancer. She was a member of Temple Kol Ami where her and Addie attended Tot Shabot services weekly. She also found a great community at Stroller Strides where she and Addie could be found twice a week until the day she went into hospice. She had a love for animals & rescuing dogs which she passed along to Adeline.Alli loved life, she lived fiercely and fought hard until the very end. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, incredible eyes, and her strong unrelenting warrior spirit. Her biggest joy was being Adeline's mom.Alli is survived by her devoted husband Patrick Hagerdon, the love of her life, Adeline Hagerdon, her beloved parents Marc & Marlene Perlove, her cherished brother Lucas and many devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, & multitudes of dear friends.The memorial service will be a celebration of Alli's life. Temple Kol Ami 15030 N 64th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Monday Feb. 18 at 10:30 AM Luncheon to followIn lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Young Advocacy & Support (YAS) 8820 N 86th Pl. Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary