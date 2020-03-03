|
|
Leokadia, was called home to God on February 28, 2020 at the age of 99. Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 80 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Alexander and the late Otilia nee Stachura. Pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters Thadeus Bak, Genevieve (Stanley) Sliz, Ann (Joseph) Waclawik, Stanislaus (Mary) Bak. Beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.
Sister Alma taught in various schools in Chicago, Calumet City, Hickory Hills and Whiting Indiana. She was involved at St. Hyacinth School and Parish for many years.
Funeral Mass Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Provincialate 310 N. River Rd. Des Plaines IL. Wake Service Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Visitation Thursday 2:00 p.m. until time of Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz- Sojka Funeral Home (312) 666-2673 www.cruz-sojkafh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020