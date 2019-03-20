Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Alma Dallafior Obituary
Alma Dallafior, age 90, passed away on March 14, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary (nee Ioriatti) Dallafior; Loving sister of Ernest (Kathleen) Dallafior, the late Natalie Smith-Barbour and the late Mary J. Dallafior; Cherished aunt of John (Diane), Peter (Mary Jane) and Paul (Jennifer) Smith, Maryellyn Roberts, Sandra (Brian) Deardorff, David (Amira) Dallafior and Lynne (Tony) Wildman; dearest great, great-great and great-great-great aunt of many and a friend to all who knew her. Visitation Friday March 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Monica Church (5136 N Nottingham, Chicago, IL 60656) for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Monica Church. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
