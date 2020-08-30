1/1
Alma Mavros
To know Alma Mavros is to absolutely adore her.

She passed on August 15, 2020, but is forever with us. Alma was born in Iraq on October 31,1919. She grew up in Chicago, graduated with honors from Immaculata High School, and married her love Anthony "Tony" Mavros. She lives on in her loving daughters; Donna Mavros and Andrea (Dan) Bonkowski; beloved nieces and nephews; adoring granddaughters, Dana Bonkowski, Allyson (Mark) Coppin, Dana E. Mavros; and fiesty great granddaughters, Addison Coppin and Donna R. Mavros. Alma said "she's met a lot of angels and none had wings". That's so fitting, because Magha/ Gaga/ Auntie Alma (as we loved to call her) has been OUR angel all along.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
