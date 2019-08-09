|
Alma P. Weberling (nee Pomatto), 95, a long-time resident of Elmhurst for 66 years, formerly of Spring Valley and Peru, Illinois passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Ernest A. Weberling, for 61 years; loving mother of Thomas (Barbara), Jerry (Janet), Bill (Bonnie), Peggy McGrath, Barbara (Andy Carr), Patricia (Rudy Barbaccia) and Judy (Dan) Heraty; cherished grandmother of Travis, Brooke (McKeever) , Matt, Courtney (Gadrim), Megan (Nugent), Lindsay, Ryan, Corey, Kate, Maggie, Erin, Molly, Nick, Jessica, Kyle, Dan, Natalie, Tiffany (Doroba), and Julianna; and treasured great-grandmother of Olivia, Austin, Isla, Benjamin, Camila, Cole, Kira, Enzo, Finnegan and Colton; preceded in death by her siblings Bruno Pomatto, Gena Flannery, Ilda Ross, Dahlio Pomatto and Yolanda Schutz; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Alma was a loving and devoted full-time mother who enjoyed supporting her children's and grandchildren's activities, gardening, and delivering Meals on Wheels for several years. Alma will be remembered as a person who loved her family and friends, was kind and generous to all and tried to do something every day to help others. Family was very important to her and her 19 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren kept her very busy. The Weberling Family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to Lisa and Bonnie, Alma's caregivers for their devoted and compassionate care during Alma's final years of her life. Visitation at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 North York Road, Elmhurst, where friends may visit Sunday, August 11, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Monday, August 12 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Mount Emblem Cemetery. Memorial remembrances may be made to the Residence Hospice Foundation 5400 Corporate Dr. Suite 400 Troy, MI 48098 or In Touch Ministries P.O. Box 7900 Atlanta, GA 30357 or perform an act of kindness in her honor. For funeral information and condolences, visit www.PedersenRyberg.com or call 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019