Age 72, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born January 11, 1947 in Clarendon, Arkansas, she was affectionately known as "Bug" for her big beautiful eyes. Proud of her time at Froebel High School, she always represented the Blue Devils. A graduate of Indiana University Northwest, she worked at Inland Steel, Gary Community School Corporation, and Fagen Pharmacy. Preceded in death by husband Wallace Sr, son Kevin Stubblefield, parents Jiles and Mayola Bagsby, and niece Monica Trotter. Alma leaves six children: Charlotte (Reidus III) Trimble, Randall (Carmen) Sr., LyTrice, Jeneen, Wallace Jr. and Tamara Stubblefield, 13 grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren, Sisters: Ida Jeffery and Lula Bagsby, 1 niece, 2 nephews, special cousin Lorene Burnett and a host of family and friends. Memorial Service Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church 1741 Fillmore street. Rev. Isaac Culver officiating.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 27 to July 31, 2019