When asked her secret to longevity, Alta did not hesitate to explain, "Eat right, exercise, continue learning, and do something you enjoy." Alta Ann Bowman Thiel did all of this and more. Born November 2, 1926 in Ottawa, Illinois she began dance and gymnastic classes as a three year old. She continued being active her entire life. She attended schools in Ottawa, spent one year studying nursing and then enrolled at LaCrosse State Teachers College (currently UW LaCrosse) majoring in Health and Physical Education. It was there she met her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Thiel. After graduation Ken worked at the Evanston YMCA while Alta ran the Grove Street Nursey School with Betty Van Aman. She also worked at the Wilson Ave.YMCA and YMCA Camp Echo. A year after their daughter, Deborah, was born the couple moved to Northbrook. A few years after the birth of their son, Steven, Alta began substitute teaching. She continued teaching full time in area schools starting with Physical Education and ending in the 4th and 5th grades. During these years she assisted her husband in starting the North Suburban YMCA. Throughout her life in Northbrook, she volunteered especially at the North Suburban Y, the International Y, The Village Presbyterian Church, Northbrook Historical Society, and Youth Services. She took numerous graduate courses. Many included international travel. It was on these trips that she met like minded educators who shared her passion for travel and for learning. They formed a group they called The Travelers and continued their quest with visits and outings stateside. She and Ken also traveled with YMCA groups throughout the world. The couple enjoyed socializing with their peers and going to visit friends and colleagues throughout the states.Alta was an organized, hard working, caring and generous person who was supportive and helpful. She was a true optimist. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah, son-in-law, David, granddaughters Rachel and Stephanie Larson, brothers Louis (Corinne) and Robert Bowman, niece Susan Taves and family and nephew Jeff Bowman and family. She was preceded in death by an infant son, parents, Louis and Clara Bowman, husband Kenneth and son Steven.No service is planned a this time. Memorials can be sent to the Ken and Alta Thiel Strong Kids Fund at the North Suburban YMCA."I don't know what your destiny will be, but one thing I know: the only ones among you who will be really happy are those who will have sought and found how to serve." Albert Schweitzer