Altagracia Burns nee Garcia, 97; Beloved wife of the late Frank Burns; Cherished mother of the late Ida (Mac) Maki, the late William (Donna) Burns and Richard Burns; Loving grandmother of Jennifer Kinsella, Thomas (Michele) Kinsella, Scott Burns, David (Jackie) Burns, Robert (Ali) Burns, Melissa (Tony) McMahon and Rebecca Burns and great-grandmother of 11. Dear aunt to many. She was preceded in death by her 12 brothers and sisters. Altagracia was a devoted teacher at Queen of Angels Catholic School in Chicago for over 30 years. Due to the current health guidelines, all services and interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery will be private. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020