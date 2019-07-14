|
Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe; Loving mother of Marisa (Isaac) Raymond, Rosa Barnes, and the late Luca; Fond grandmother of Marco (Missy), Joseph (Melissa), Michael (Gabriela), Gina (Billy), Brianna, Alyssa, Michele; Fond great grandmother of Sophia, Paul, Carlo, and Viola; Dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1101 N 23rd Ave Melrose Park, until the start of Mass 1 PM. Parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven. Please omit flowers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019