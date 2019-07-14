Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
1101 N 23rd Ave
Melrose Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
1101 N 23rd Ave
Melrose Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Altobella Mariconda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Altobella Mariconda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Altobella Mariconda Obituary
Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe; Loving mother of Marisa (Isaac) Raymond, Rosa Barnes, and the late Luca; Fond grandmother of Marco (Missy), Joseph (Melissa), Michael (Gabriela), Gina (Billy), Brianna, Alyssa, Michele; Fond great grandmother of Sophia, Paul, Carlo, and Viola; Dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1101 N 23rd Ave Melrose Park, until the start of Mass 1 PM. Parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment Queen of Heaven. Please omit flowers.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carbonara Funeral Home
Download Now