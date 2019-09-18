Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
Dr. Alvin D. Star

Dr. Alvin D. Star
Dr. Alvin D. Star. Beloved husband of Esta, nee Greenberg; dear father of Dr. Robert (Carol), Barry (Heidi), James (Sara), and Dr. Sara (Eddie Dekel) Star; loving grandfather of Emily, Michaela, Joshua, Sari, Jonathan, Stephanie, and Rachel Star and Mara, Daniel, and Hannah Nussbaum; fond brother of the late Hyman and Jerry Star and Gertrude Bentley. Funeral service Weds, Sept. 18, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
