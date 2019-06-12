Home

Alvin E. Geller, beloved husband of Barbara (née Missner) Geller. Loving father of Merle (Skip) Shein, Elka (Chuck Feitshans) Nelson and Andrea Geller. Adored grandfather to Myah (James Palmer) Shein, Elana Shein, Samara (Tom Adduci) Shein and Leora (Victor Sherman) Shein. Brother-in-law to Seymour Baskin. Preceding him in death were his parents, Barney and Mary (née Gassman) Geller and sister, Beverly (née Geller) Baskin. A private family gathering has taken place to honor Al. Al was a champion of women's rights and progressive causes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to these causes in his memory.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
