On Wednesday, January 15th, 2020, Alvin F. Riesbeck, Jr., devoted husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 78. Al was born on July 29, 1941 in Chicago to Alvin F. and Virginia (Richter) Riesbeck, Sr. He graduated from Governors State University in 1973 and worked for the Veterans Administration for more than 30 years. He was also a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Al was preceded in death by his father, Alvin, and his stepmother, Charlotte. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Barbara, his two cherished daughters, Vicki (Kevin) Zwart and Jennifer Riesbeck (Brian Opalka), his two treasured grandchildren, Julianna and Calder, his two favorite granddogs, Jaci and Annabelle, several dear nieces and nephews, and so many good friends. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 2600 75th Street, Woodridge, IL. A viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. For full obituary and to express your thoughts and condolences visit hjfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020