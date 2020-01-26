Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2600 75th Street,
Woodridge, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2600 75th Street
Woodridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Riesbeck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin F. Riesbeck


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin F. Riesbeck Obituary
On Wednesday, January 15th, 2020, Alvin F. Riesbeck, Jr., devoted husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 78. Al was born on July 29, 1941 in Chicago to Alvin F. and Virginia (Richter) Riesbeck, Sr. He graduated from Governors State University in 1973 and worked for the Veterans Administration for more than 30 years. He was also a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Al was preceded in death by his father, Alvin, and his stepmother, Charlotte. He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years Barbara, his two cherished daughters, Vicki (Kevin) Zwart and Jennifer Riesbeck (Brian Opalka), his two treasured grandchildren, Julianna and Calder, his two favorite granddogs, Jaci and Annabelle, several dear nieces and nephews, and so many good friends. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 2600 75th Street, Woodridge, IL. A viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. For full obituary and to express your thoughts and condolences visit hjfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -