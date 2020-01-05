|
|
Alvin L. Kaplan, 95; dearly beloved husband for 52 years of Lenore nee Rosenfeld, devoted abba of Holly (Michael) Rosenberg, Debra Kaplan and Stacy Kaplan-McMillan (David McMillan); loving zayde of Arielle Rosenberg; dear brother-in-law of Dr. Robert L. Rosenfeld and treasured brother of the late Milton (the late Vivian) and the late Irving (the late Gloria) Kaplan, adored uncle and friend of many. Alvin was a decorated WWII veteran and liberator of Dachau. He was a respected attorney, practicing until age 91, served as past president of Ezra Habonim the Niles Township Jewish Congregation and United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism-Midwest Region. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be deeply missed by all. Funeral services will be held Monday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish War Veterans, Jewish National Fund and Sager Solomon Schechter Day School. For information and to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020