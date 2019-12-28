|
Alvin R. Gitelman, 90, beloved husband of the late Betty nee Getner for 66 years; loving father of Michael (Sharon) Gitelman and the late Lynn Gitelman Pradun (Greg Pradun); cherished grandfather of Dr. Mindi (Anthony) D'elia, Hal Gitelman, Melissa (Shane) Chapman and Mark Joseph; adored great grandfather of Leo Chapman; dear brother of the late Floyd, Sheldon and Dr. Betty; fond father-in-law of the late Ricki Gitelman; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Entombment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center For Enriched Living. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 28, 2019