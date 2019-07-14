|
|
Alvin R. Umans, age 92, beloved husband of Madeleine Umans, happily married for 35 years; loving father of Craig (Linda) Umans, Valentine Umans and Kathi (Tom) Lind; cherished grandfather of Jesse (Meghan) Lind; and great grandfather to Owen. Private services were held at Shalom Memorial Park. If you would like to give a donation in Alvin's name please do so to The Orphan Kitten Club in Spring Valley CA or Sinai Health System in Chicago. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019