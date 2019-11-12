Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Alvin Sterling Obituary
Alvin "Al" Sterling, 84, beloved husband of Marlene, nee Brody for over 58 years; loving father of Kimberly (Lawrence Friedman) Sterling, Laurel (Stanley) Konopacki and Andrea Sterling; devoted "Nampa" of Alex and Amanda Konopacki, Eli Friedman and Ari Fohlen; caring brother of the late Marvin (JoAnn) and Rita; dear brother-in-law of Joel and Elaine Brody; fun uncle of many. Al was a retired CPS teacher, educator and Director of Adopt-A-School Program. Chapel service Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
