Al was a great guy..I'll never forget the beers we had along with John Trent while we snowmobiled all over the Michigan(Sister Lakes) countryside..Many many great conversations and memories..Colleen,Denise and Brian I'm very sorry for your loss..You had a great Husband and Dad..Stay strong and remember all the great times you had with Al..John amd Al are probably having a cold one right now..Rest in Peace Al..You will be missed!!

Jerry Legatzke

Friend