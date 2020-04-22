Home

Alyce D. Pizza


1916 - 2020
Alyce D. Pizza Obituary
Alyce D. Pizza, wife of Frank Pizza (deceased) born June 12, 1916 gone home to God April 18, 2020. Loving mother of Dolores (Lee) Frank; grandmother of Jerry (Phyllis) Milos and Dawn (David) Reyes; great-grandmother of Candace (Karim) Talbot, Justin Milos, Jenna (Andrew) Donnal, Marisa Milos, Sierra Reyes, Madeline Milos, David Reyes, Nicco Reyes, and Jack Milos; great great grandmother of Maya Talbot, Ethan Talbot, and Noah Talbot. Interment is private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. For more info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2020
