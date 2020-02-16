|
|
Alyce Jane Ulmer (nee Murray), Age 94, Born into Eternal Life on February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold M. "Dutch" Ulmer. Loving mother of Michael H., and Mark H. (Maureen) Ulmer, and Matthew R. (Diana) Ulmer. Proud grandma of Kaitlin, Andrew, Emily, and Brandon (Laura) Kain. Beloved daughter of the late Gladys (nee Smith) and George Murray. Dear twin sister of the late Agnes (the late George) Bird, and the late Mary (the late George) Markham. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Alyce was a great lady. She loved having dinner parties with close friends, hosting holiday dinners for her family, going out to The Old Barn (Burbank) with Dad on a Saturday night, and being involved with Christ the King Parish. Alyce was a beloved member of the Choir, longtime lector and eucharistic minister. Mom played bridge for several years, and relaxed by working in the yard, planting flowers, and growing a few vegetables. She travelled to Alaska and Italy–both while in her eighties! Mom loved all her friends in the parish and on Hamilton Avenue. If it was 5:00, Alyce and her neighbors Ruth and Jane might be having a glass of wine–and on a nice summer evening, it was a pretty safe bet! We will all miss her smile and her wonderful sense of humor. Visitation in church on Monday, February 17th, 3:00pm-8:00pm and Tuesday morning, February 18th, 9:30am-10:30am at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to a favorite is most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020