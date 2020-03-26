Home

Alyce Mary Brophy (Mack) passed March 21, 2020 just 7 days before her 97th birthday. Alyce lived her life in Lisle, Oswego and Oregon, IL, working as a homemaker and bookkeeper, loving her community. Alyce was known for her inquisitive nature, phenomenal memory and devotion to family. Wife of late Edward Brophy. Daughter of the late Bruno and Helen Mack (Graham). Sister of the late Richard. Mother of Tim (Debra) and Bill. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Larry) Munch, Erin (the late Gunner) Hotchkin, Brian Brophy, Russell Brophy. Great grandmother to Taylor, Corinne, Ethan, Kyle, Tristan, Ashlyn. With bonus grandchildren of Matthew Tallon and his daughter Elora and cherished Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Private ceremony with future celebration of Alyce's life at a later time.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2020
