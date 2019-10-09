Home

Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Name Cathedral Chapel
30 E. Superior St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Holy Name Cathedral Chapel
30 E. Superior St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Alyce Marie Imbrie

Alyce Marie Imbrie Obituary
Alyce Marie Imbrie. Beloved wife of Richard Costa; dear mother of Richie, Cece, Lizzy, and Tori Oreo; fond sister of Lynda (Jeff) Schiappa, P.K., Scott, and the late Caron. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Name Cathedral Chapel (enter on Superior Street), 30 E. Superior St., Chicago, IL 60610 until the time of the 2:30 p.m. Funeral Mass. For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019
