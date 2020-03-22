|
|
Dear Friends, Our hearts are heavy, and we long to gather to celebrate Alyson and find comfort in our community. COVID-19 makes this impossible at this moment. The March 28 service must be postponed. Please know we will gather when circumstances allow. We will announce the date for her Memorial Service on Caring Bridge https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/alysonrobertson and in this newspaper.
In the meantime, please remember and celebrate Alyson, even during these difficult times. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020