(nee Notari), 94, died peacefully in her home on June 8, 2019. devoted wife of the late George; cherished mother of Mari (Barry), and Tom (Lisa); special grandma to Kelly (Matt), Kevin (Sacha), Keith (Kaitlin), Kyle, Emily, and Sylvia; precious Gigi to Connor, Tyler, Maggie, Tybee, Duke, Olive, and Quinn; adored sister of Paul (Marlene); loving aunt of Cathy (Ken), the late Ken (Mary Lou), and Sharon. She will be greatly missed with love by her family and wonderful friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m., funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Church located at 2215 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Molly's name would be appreciated to the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club, 2501 W. Irving Park Rd. in Chicago, 60618. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019