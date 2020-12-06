Amalia "Molly" Hernandez (nee Masias) age 90. Beloved wife of Rudolph "Totsy". Devoted mother of Rudolph (Judith) and the late Joseph. Loving grandmother of Jessica (Derrick), Aaron (Nancy), Ryan (Danny), Kerri (John) and great grandmother of Aiden, Hunter and Aloisa. Dear sister of George (the late Geraldine) Masias. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Thursday 9 AM until time of Mass, 10 AM at St. Rene Goupil Church, 6949 W. 63rd Place, Chicago. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974 4410