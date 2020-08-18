Amanda Lee Altenbach, age 33. Beloved daughter of John and Connie, nee Feast. Dear sister of Adam. Fond aunt of Brooklynn and Kendall. Dear niece of Robert (Lisa) and Sue Altenbach and Cindy (Turx) Crowley. Kind friend of Jason, Michael, Gretchen and Bea. Participant of Park Lawn and Mt. Greenwood Special Recreation. Visitation Wednesday at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave 3–7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to Park Lawn; 10833 S. LaPorte, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, appreciated. Funeral and Interment will be held privately. 773-779-4411