1/
Amanda Lee Altenbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda Lee Altenbach, age 33. Beloved daughter of John and Connie, nee Feast. Dear sister of Adam. Fond aunt of Brooklynn and Kendall. Dear niece of Robert (Lisa) and Sue Altenbach and Cindy (Turx) Crowley. Kind friend of Jason, Michael, Gretchen and Bea. Participant of Park Lawn and Mt. Greenwood Special Recreation. Visitation Wednesday at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave 3–7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to Park Lawn; 10833 S. LaPorte, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, appreciated. Funeral and Interment will be held privately. 773-779-4411



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved