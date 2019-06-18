Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Amando O. Calucin

Amando O. Calucin Obituary
Calucin , Amando O. Amando Calucin, beloved husband of the late Vesta nee Tumaneng. Loving father of Lynette (Brian) Connell and Mandy (Yamilet) Calucin. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Ciara, Kevin, and Ana Sofia. Brother of Tomas (Linda) Calucin, Mary Chita (late Remigio) Abad, and the late Teodoro (late Nena) Calucin, Francisco (late Cely) Calucin, and Adoracion Balonzo. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien, to Our Lady of Peace Church, Mass at 10am. Visitation Friday from 3-9 P.M. Entombment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For more info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 18 to June 21, 2019
