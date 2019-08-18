|
|
Amelia 'Amy' C. Seeley, 49 years old. Beloved partner of Richard Jenkins. Loving stepmother of Charles and Rachel Jenkins. Devoted daughter of Dale and Jacqueline Gustafson. Dear sister of Kristen (Bassam) Helou. Cherished aunt of Matthew and Gracie Helou. Daughter-in-law of Barbara (the late Lawrence) Jenkins. Sister-in-law of Chris (Troy) Greenwald. Amy graduated from Northern Illinois University Class of '92; began her career as an intern at the National Weather Service Chicago 29 years ago becoming a Port Meteorological Officer, Forecaster and an Observations Program Leader. Amy was active in the Coast Guard Auxillary for 20 years and a member of the International Shipmasters for 25 years.. A celebration of life and inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019