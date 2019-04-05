Home

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.,
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Amelia J. "Millie" Trapani


Amelia J. "Millie" Trapani Obituary
Amelia "Millie" Trapani, nee Jakopovich. Beloved wife of the late Bennett P. Loving mother of B. Gregory (Lauri) Trapani, Daniel (Beth) Trapani, Janet (Luther) Abernethy and Joan (John) Hastings. Cherished grandmother of Ben (Rena) Trapani and Michael (Laura) Trapani, Sarah (Beau) Sullivan and Nic (fiancé Christiana) Trapani, Lisa and Dan Abernethy, Amy Hastings, Megan (fiancé Michael) Hastings and Kate (Billy) Poetker. Devoted great-grandmother of 5. Dear sister-in-law of Frank (the late Dolores) Trapani. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Fabian and Teresa Jakopovich and sister Rose (the late Bill) Bolash. Former owner of Millie's Hallmark in Mt. Prospect. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Monday, April 8th, 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M, at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Tuesday, April 9th, 9:30 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment private.Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019
